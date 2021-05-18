AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a sell rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Pawlus sold 14,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $201,045.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,110.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $22,842,632.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,103,784 shares in the company, valued at $665,277,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,859,074 shares of company stock worth $25,910,149. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $53,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

