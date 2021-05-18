American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.