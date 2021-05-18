American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AOUT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

AOUT stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $19,515,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $13,521,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 271,166 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $9,413,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

