Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%.

Americas Silver stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $219.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.