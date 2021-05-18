Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Cut to Hold at Desjardins

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) was downgraded by Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$2.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on USA. Cormark lowered their target price on Americas Silver from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian lowered their target price on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE USA traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.99. 918,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.91 and a twelve month high of C$5.12. The company has a market cap of C$264.75 million and a PE ratio of -6.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.32.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

