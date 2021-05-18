Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $252.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.75. The company has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.