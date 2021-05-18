AmonD (AMON) Achieves Market Cap of $4.28 Million

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $11,056.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 832,517,387 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

