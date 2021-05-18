ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. AMS has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

