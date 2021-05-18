Analysts Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Post $1.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will announce $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. Camden National reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on CAC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CAC opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $714.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 94,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 49,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

