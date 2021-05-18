Analysts Anticipate Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will post $22.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.06 million and the highest is $22.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $90.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.66 million to $92.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $116.59 million, with estimates ranging from $115.38 million to $117.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eargo from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eargo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In other Eargo news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $15,737,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. Eargo has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

