Analysts Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce sales of $118.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.10 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $94.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $486.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $490.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $544.89 million, with estimates ranging from $524.46 million to $567.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,560.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $726,809.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,973. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 266,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,032. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

