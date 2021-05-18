Analysts Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.31). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Immatics.

Several research analysts have commented on IMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immatics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Immatics stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Immatics by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

