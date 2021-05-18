Analysts Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to announce $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.77. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.29. The stock had a trading volume of 96,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

