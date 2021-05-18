Analysts Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). S&W Seed posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%.

SANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of S&W Seed stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.58. 37,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,052. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $125.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 13.4% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.