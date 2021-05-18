Analysts Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post sales of $65.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.76 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $61.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $257.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $265.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $261.22 million, with estimates ranging from $253.29 million to $269.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Univest Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 42,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,385. The firm has a market cap of $858.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $66,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,315. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $145,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $180,000 and have sold 6,000 shares valued at $174,110. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

