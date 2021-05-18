Analysts Expect Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares.

Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10).

A number of analysts have recently commented on LGO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of LGO stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and tungsten projects in Brazil and Canada. It focuses in the production of vanadium flake, purity vanadium flake and purity vanadium powder. The firm also holds interest in the Maracas Menchen Mine, which is located in Bahia, Brazil; Campo Alegre, an iron vanadium property located in Bahia, Brazil; Currais Novos, a tungsten project located in Brazil.

