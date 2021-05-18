Analysts Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the highest is $2.32. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 230%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.84 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $193.44. The stock had a trading volume of 90,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $93.42 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock worth $9,480,762. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

