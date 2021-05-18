Analysts Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to post $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $6.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.23.

NYSE:ROK traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $262.80. 11,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,737. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.95 and a 200-day moving average of $255.05. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $200.56 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,477,000 after acquiring an additional 82,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Earnings History and Estimates for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

