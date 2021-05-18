Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $17.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $18.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

NYSE WM opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $510,184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Waste Management by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

