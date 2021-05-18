Analysts Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

YUM opened at $118.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.12. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $122.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after buying an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,247,000 after purchasing an additional 205,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

