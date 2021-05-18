Analysts Issue Forecasts for Repro Med Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of KRMD stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. Repro Med Systems has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $190.86 million, a P/E ratio of -429.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

