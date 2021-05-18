Analysts Offer Predictions for EQT Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for EQT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

NYSE EQT opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.26. EQT has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in EQT by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 54,671 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in EQT by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in EQT by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in EQT by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 13,931 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

