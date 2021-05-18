Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) recently:
- 5/14/2021 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Red Rock Resorts had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.
- 4/27/2021 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $34.00 to $42.00.
- 4/21/2021 – Red Rock Resorts was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.
- 4/16/2021 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:RRR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.57. 676,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,541. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.55.
Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.
Further Reading: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.