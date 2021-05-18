Analysts Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) PT at $8.82

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.82.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 258,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,078,945. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

