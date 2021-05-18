Analysts Set Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Price Target at $23.57

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

ATC traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,590. Atotech has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

