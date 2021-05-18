Analysts Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) PT at $29.91

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

NYSE:GOLD traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,008,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,040,955. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.