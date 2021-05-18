Analysts Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target at $101.36

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on BTAI shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTAI stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. 3,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,950. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $786.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.