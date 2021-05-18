Analysts Set Expectations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $248.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

