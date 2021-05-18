Analysts Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) PT at GBX 287.75

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 287.75 ($3.76).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of LON GLEN traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 325.15 ($4.25). 34,694,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,414,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 300.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 261.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 144.18 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.