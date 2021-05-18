Analysts Set Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) PT at $84.67

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

HRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $106.44 on Tuesday. Herc has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.41.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Herc by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.