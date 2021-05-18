Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Target Price at C$86.10

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$87.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on NA. CIBC reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NA traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$93.28. 1,204,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.00. The company has a market cap of C$31.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$52.02 and a 1-year high of C$93.46.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 6.5199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.