Analysts Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Target Price at $27.24

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,320,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,179,709. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $239,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.