Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB.UN)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: BTB.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2021 – BTB Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.35. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – BTB Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.25 to C$4.35. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – BTB Real Estate Investment Trust had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – BTB Real Estate Investment Trust was given a new C$4.25 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BTB.UN opened at C$4.07 on Tuesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$2.72 and a 52-week high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.79. The firm has a market cap of C$289.98 million and a PE ratio of 88.48.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.