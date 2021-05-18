Analyzing Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $38.61 million 2.72 $6.68 million N/A N/A CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 5.30 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sound Financial Bancorp and CBM Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 18.19% 9.18% 0.92% CBM Bancorp 7.07% 1.29% 0.31%

Risk & Volatility

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates eight branches offices, including four branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, three branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and a loan production offices in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

