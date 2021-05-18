Anchor Protocol Price Reaches $5.02 on Top Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.02 or 0.00011195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $316.02 million and $5.87 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,936,758 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

