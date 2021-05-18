Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.94 EPS

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ANGN stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99. Angion Biomedica has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.