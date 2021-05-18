Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases £161.75 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Tony O’Neill bought 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,235 ($42.27) per share, for a total transaction of £161.75 ($211.33).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,332.50 ($43.54) on Tuesday. Anglo American plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,511.68 ($19.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a market capitalization of £45.43 billion and a PE ratio of 27.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,118.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,677.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAL. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,770 ($36.19).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

