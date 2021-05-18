Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports.

Annexon stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,149. Annexon has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $95,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

