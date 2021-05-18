ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Columbus Point LLP

Columbus Point LLP decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises 5.2% of Columbus Point LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Columbus Point LLP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $321.23 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.54 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,903,029 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.38.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

