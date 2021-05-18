Anyswap Hits One Day Volume of $902,418.00 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $97.30 million and approximately $902,418.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $5.22 or 0.00012245 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00095535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00380847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.13 or 0.00234899 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005036 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $597.43 or 0.01401513 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00047127 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

