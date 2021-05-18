Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Announces Earnings Results

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Apartment Investment and Management stock remained flat at $$6.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 171,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,955. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Director Robert A. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,310.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

