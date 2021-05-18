Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Apollo Global Management has raised its dividend by 24.9% over the last three years. Apollo Global Management has a dividend payout ratio of 69.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Shares of APO stock opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,600,138. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

