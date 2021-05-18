Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.99 million.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

