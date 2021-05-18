Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.99 million.
Shares of AMEH stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
