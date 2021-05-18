AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,924. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

APPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen started coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $3,768,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,026.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

