AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:APPH traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,924. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $42.90.
APPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen started coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
AppHarvest Company Profile
AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.