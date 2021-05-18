Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of APLE traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 45,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,434. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.