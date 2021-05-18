Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

APDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

APDN stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.40. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

