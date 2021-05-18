AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.67.

APP stock opened at $62.44 on Monday. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $71.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

