AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APP. Truist Securities began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AppLovin from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of APP opened at $62.44 on Monday. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

