Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.13 million.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

