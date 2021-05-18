ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE ARX traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.31. 2,310,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,633. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.13. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

